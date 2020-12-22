Gallery: ‘Christmas Star’ lights up Kansas skies

On Monday night, Kansans and other across the country witnessed something not seen in nearly 800 years.
Jupiter and Saturn lined up to create what is known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.”
These two planets haven’t appeared this (relatively) close together from Earth’s vantage point since the Middle Ages.
According to Forbes, a star-sighting of this magnitude won’t occur again until 2080.
