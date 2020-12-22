Gallery: ‘Christmas Star’ lights up Kansas skies

(Courtesy: Luke Richmeier)

West Wichita (Courtesy: Robert Burkhead)

East of Newton (Courtesy: Mary Gillmore)

East of Newton (Courtesy: Mary Gillmore)

East of Newton (Courtesy: Deneene Esau)

East of Newton (Courtesy: Deneene Esau)

Dodge City (Courtesy: Beth Rhoten)

Near Goddard (Courtesy: Raquel Walker)

Near Goddard (Courtesy: Raquel Walker)

North of Halstead (Courtesy: Ed Basinger)

Photo of “Christmas Star” Date: 2020-12-21, 6:08 PM Location: Hesston,KS.

North of Halstead (Courtesy: Ed Basinger)

On Monday night, Kansans and other across the country witnessed something not seen in nearly 800 years.

Jupiter and Saturn lined up to create what is known as the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.”

These two planets haven’t appeared this (relatively) close together from Earth’s vantage point since the Middle Ages.

According to Forbes, a star-sighting of this magnitude won’t occur again until 2080.