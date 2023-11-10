KANSAS (KSNW) – Communities around Kansas are honoring Veteran’s Day. Whether it was at a school or in the heart of the city, Kansans took the time Thursday and Friday to remember and thank veterans for their service.
City of Hutchinson:
Salina Area Technical College:
USD 268 Cheney:
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis:
Wichita JROTC:
Veteran’s Day events will continue to be held over the weekend. Here are a handful of events happening this weekend in Kansas:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|El Dorado 26th Annual Celebration of Freedom
|El Dorado
|8 a.m.
|Wichita Veteran’s Day Commemoration
|Veteran’s Memorial Park Flag Pavilion
|9:30 a.m.
|Haysville Veterans Memorial Ceremony
|Haysville Public Library
|11 a.m.
|Wichita Veterans Parade
|Wichita City Hall
|11 a.m.
|Veteran’s Day Concert
|Emporia Granada Theatre
|7 p.m.
Be on the lookout for more events near you.
