KANSAS (KSNW) – Communities around Kansas are honoring Veteran’s Day. Whether it was at a school or in the heart of the city, Kansans took the time Thursday and Friday to remember and thank veterans for their service.

City of Hutchinson:

Salina Area Technical College:

USD 268 Cheney:

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis:

Wichita JROTC:

Veteran’s Day events will continue to be held over the weekend. Here are a handful of events happening this weekend in Kansas:

EventLocationTime
El Dorado 26th Annual Celebration of FreedomEl Dorado8 a.m.
Wichita Veteran’s Day CommemorationVeteran’s Memorial Park Flag Pavilion9:30 a.m.
Haysville Veterans Memorial CeremonyHaysville Public Library11 a.m.
Wichita Veterans ParadeWichita City Hall11 a.m.
Veteran’s Day ConcertEmporia Granada Theatre7 p.m.

Be on the lookout for more events near you.

