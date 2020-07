The July 6th Shot of the Day comes from Jennifer Kennon of lightning near Otis.

The July 3rd Shot of the Day is from Xen Smith

The July 2nd Shot of the Day is from Linda Riley of storm near Montezuma.

The July 1st Shot of the Day is from Ron Berglund of a butterfly on a flower.

We receive a lot of great pictures from our Kansas Today viewers. Here are the shots of the day. You can submit them by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES: