Gallery: Kansas weather damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High winds in certain parts of the KSN viewing area are causing damage to some trees and other nearby structures.

According to Wheatland Electric, the entire city of Great Bend is currently without power. Officials say damage to a major supply line caused the outage. No other significant outages in surrounding cities are being reported at this time.

According to the National Weather Service Wichita, the Great Bend radio is currently off the air.

Courtesy: Kelsey Webster

Courtesy: Kelsey Webster

courtesy: Janell Rasmussen

Courtesy: Phil McAmis

Courtesy: Randy Daubert

Great Bend Weather Radio is off of the air currently. We apologize for the inconvenience. #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 21, 2020

6:15pm….Damaging winds will affect the town of Ellinwood soon. This storm has a history of 80mph winds! Take cover now! #kswx — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) June 21, 2020

