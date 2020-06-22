Live Now
Gallery: Kansas weather damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High winds in certain parts of the KSN viewing area are causing damage to some trees and other nearby structures.

According to Wheatland Electric, the entire city of Great Bend is currently without power. Officials say damage to a major supply line caused the outage. No other significant outages in surrounding cities are being reported at this time.

According to the National Weather Service Wichita, the Great Bend radio is currently off the air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

