Gallery: KSN viewer weather photos

by: KSN News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN’s weather team is tracking severe weather activity throughout our viewing area.
KSN News has started receiving many great weather pictures from our viewers.
Looking to the south over downtown Wichita. Storms are weakening as they move through Sedgwick County. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/NnUntnlgS8— Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 22, 2020
Well-defined shelf cloud coming into Hutchinson. Several severe t-storm warnings are in effect for damaging winds, 60-80 MPH. Line is tracking east/southeast. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 for updates. #kswx pic.twitter.com/1rJZpEQMR5— Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 22, 2020
Today is going to be one of those days where we really need your reports! Please keep an eye out and stay safe out there, and send us your pictures! #NEwx #KSwx pic.twitter.com/T0dN9Hbd6F— NWS Hastings (@NWSHastings) June 21, 2020
Check out the #tornado from earlier today! This is a landspout. Forms differently than super-cellular #tornadoes. Comes from the ground up versus cloud to ground. #StormHour #severeweather #severewx #SevereThunderstormWarning @StormHour https://t.co/IHMAuh3yUz— T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) June 21, 2020
#SEVEREWEATHER UPDATE: #Storms are continuing to congeal into a line out west which will travel SE through the evening. Ongoing storms continue in NC #Kansas as closer to Russell/Ellsworth! #severewx #severe #kswx #KSN #StormTrack3 https://t.co/5szU40kl18 @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/UPLURgB9cV— T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) June 21, 2020
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wichita County in KS until 4:30pm. https://t.co/lyqeaQ1wXW #kswx— KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) June 21, 2020
A SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for a good chunk of Kansas, including Wichita until 10 PM. Large hail and damaging winds are primary, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 we will keep you advised. #kswx https://t.co/gch97nteSi pic.twitter.com/KfHoalIHgP— Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 21, 2020
Numerous severe storms are possible this afternoon into the overnight. Parts of SW KS upgraded to a MODERATE RISK. All forms of severe weather are on the table, including large hail, damaging winds & isolated tornadoes. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 for updates. #kswx pic.twitter.com/TPyCC9gz1j— Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) June 21, 2020
#SEVEREWEATHER: Monitoring the new development out west with the lingering activity in Northcentral #Kansas. We're expecting upscale growth as cells continue to cluster together. Warnings ongoing for many. #kswx #KSN #StormTrack3 https://t.co/5szU40kl18 @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/fqvWdKVMNu— T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) June 21, 2020
#SEVEREWEATHER: Watch has been issued for a good chunk of #Kansas through 10 PM this evening. All forms of #severe #weather are possible including a couple #tornadoes. #kswx #KSN #StormTrack3 #WeatherUpdate #WeatherAlert https://t.co/5szU40kl18 @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/aP6Ail2ONc— T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) June 21, 2020
#TORNADOWARNING: This is for ELLSWORTH CO. until 2:15 PM. Rotatation to the NE of Ellsworth is looking more organized. Spotters have indicated a rotating wall cloud. This is tracking SE near 15 mph. Take cover now! #kswx #severeweather #TORNADOWARNING @KSNStormTrack3 @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/ortSVXR6Nt— T.J. Springer (@TJSpringerWx) June 21, 2020
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued for Ellsworth and Lincoln. Wind gusts could get up to 60mph and 1.5 inch hail. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/f9GYly2IeB— Taylor Cox (@taylorcoxWX) June 21, 2020
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued for Lincoln county until 1:15 pm. Wind gusts could get up to 60 mph and 1.25 inch hail. @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/G6mdSns9vm— Taylor Cox (@taylorcoxWX) June 21, 2020
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is issued for Mitchell county until 12:30 pm. Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph and 1.25 inch hail are possible.@KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/LOlzgyFIlF— Taylor Cox (@taylorcoxWX) June 21, 2020
