WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed, and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Anderson County last night.

Odyessie Allen, 31, of Westphalia, Kansas, was traveling northbound on Colorado road around 6:30 p.m. when she drifted left of center in her 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. She struck the other vehicle and landed in the west ditch.