We receive a lot of great pictures from our Kansas Today viewers. Here are the shots of the day. You can submit them by clicking here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gallery: September 2020 Shots of the Day
- Taylor’s Forecast: Comfortable today, big changes in the forecast
- Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran concerned over terminated ventilator contracts at Spirit AeroSystems
- ‘Their quick actions helped save a life’: 2 people pull suspected DUI driver pinned after rollover
- White House seeking volunteers for Christmas decorating