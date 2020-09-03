Gallery: September 2020 Shots of the Day

Photo Galleries

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

The September 3rd Shot of the Day comes from Calvin Smith of Rocky Mountain National Park.

  • The September 3rd Shot of the Day comes from Calvin Smith of Rocky Mountain National Park.
  • The September 2nd Shot of the Day is from Richard Elson.
  • The September 1st Shot of the Day comes from Joann Nickel of a bird.

We receive a lot of great pictures from our Kansas Today viewers. Here are the shots of the day. You can submit them by clicking here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories