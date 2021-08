WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Girls Scouts now have 28 new badges (pictured above) that are focused on getting outside, using technology to run girls’ cookie businesses, and growing girls’ digital leadership skills to make the world a better place.

“Girl Scouts helps girls navigate our changing world and build the futures they want to see,” said GSUSA Interim CEO Judith Batty in a news release. “Through our new badge experiences, girls can conserve the natural world, run their own small business, create digital content that inspires others, and address online bullying. Girl Scouts has been a source of connection, support, and joy for girls throughout the pandemic, and is addressing current issues girls, parents, and caregivers care about.”