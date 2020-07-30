Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
KSN Noticias
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Business leaders say economy still improving after reopening
Top Stories
Newest justice for Kansas Supreme Court sworn in
Authorities investigating a deadly shooting in Osborne
Spain’s new wave of infections hits the young, middle-aged
Californians renting out their backyard pools amid coronavirus closures
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
NFL Draft
Racing
Competitive Drive
Top Stories
MLB looks to shorter doubleheaders to ease scheduling chaos
Top Stories
Analysis: Early returns say so far, so good for NBA bubble
Next in summer of player empowerment: Pac-12 players unite
Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement
Varlamov stops 27 shots, Isles beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 1
Community
Destination Kansas
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Black History Month
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Contests
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
The Mel Robbins Show
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo in Kansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Gallery: KSN viewers share weather pictures from across the state
Photo Galleries
by: KSN News
Posted:
Jul 29, 2020 / 08:27 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 3, 2020 / 08:29 AM CDT
Garden City, image courtesy of Lana Leigh
Central Gray County, image courtesy of Kaisha Batman
Fall River Lake, image courtesy of
Theresa Leslie
Garden City, image courtesy of
Kris Campbell
Garden City, image courtesy of
Jodi Galliart
Holcomb, image courtesy of Jon Wilson
Garden City, image courtesy of Lynne Ramsey-Smith
Dodge City, image courtesy of
Gee Wayne
Burdette, image courtesy of
Lisa Kelly-Wise
Garden City, image courtesy of Cheryl White
Ellinwood, image courtesy of Shelly Broce
Russell, image courtesy of
Jamie Pasek
Russell, image courtesy of Shelly Boxberger
Ellinwood, image courtesy of
David Gonzales
NW Wichita, image courtesy of
Sherri Cleaveland
West Wichita, image courtesy of
LaVerne Klassen
Goessel, image courtesy of Joann Nickel
Derby, image courtesy of
Mark Mullen
Wilson, image courtesy of Barbara Tyree
Dodge City, image courtesy of Gee Wayne
Liberal, image courtesy of
Renee Thompson
Haysville, image courtesy of Kelly Kennedy
Holcomb, image courtesy of Marci Smith
Fowler, image courtesy of swoozie58
Garden Plain, image courtesy of jczeller
Wichita, image courtesy of Cheri Becker
Russell, image courtesy of
Lee Keffer
Dorrance, image courtesy of
Bev Wooley
Russell, image courtesy of Becca Dreiling
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Trending Stories
Wichita protest organizer arrested and released from jail
Video
Derby man killed in crash at K-42 and Tyler
Video
Burger King worker shot, killed after dispute over long line in drive-thru
U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking
Police say body of missing KCK 3-year old found, Amber Alert was issued for her Friday
Video
News