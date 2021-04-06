Skip to content
Gallery: April 6th severe weather in Kansas
Photo Galleries
by:
KSN News
Posted:
Apr 6, 2021 / 07:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 7, 2021 / 06:45 AM CDT
Hail north of Radium in Stafford County (Courtesy: Lisa Whipple)
Hail that fell in Pawnee Rock (Courtesy: Cynthia Gore)
Hail that fell in Larned in Pawnee County (Courtesy: Trish Bush)
Hail that fell in Pawnee County (Courtesy: Rocky Tauscher)
Storm east of Spearville (Courtesy: Greg Vierthaler)
Quarter size hail in LaCrosse (Courtesy: Alexander Adams)
Rozel as storm starting. (Courtesy: Deb Demine)
Rozel as storm starting. (Courtesy: Deb Demine)
Storm rolling into Hays (Courtesy: Taevian Maupin Dabney)
Storm clouds north of Ellis (Courtesy: Jason Colby)
Lightning in Great Bend (Courtesy: Nick Demel)
Near Sanford in Pawnee County (Courtesy: Ken Engquist)
Storm clouds in Hoisington (Courtesy: Jeanie Rodie)
Mammatus clouds over Hays (Courtesy: Lu Barber)
Mammatus clouds over Hays (Courtesy: Lu Barber)
Photos taken evening of April 6 as thunderstorms were in the area. These clouds were over and east and southeast of Hays as storms were happening to the east. They appeared to be backing in against a westerly wind. Please feel free to use any or all as you see fit.
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
Photos taken evening of April 6 as thunderstorms were in the area. These clouds were over and east and southeast of Hays as storms were happening to the east. They appeared to be backing in against a westerly wind. Please feel free to use any or all as you see fit.
Storm clouds east of Ness City (Courtesy: Scott Barb)
Storm clouds east of Ness City (Courtesy: Scott Barb)
Storm clouds east of Ness City (Courtesy: Scott Barb)
Kansas severe weather images submitted by KSN viewers.
