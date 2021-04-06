Gallery: April 6th severe weather in Kansas

  • Hail north of Radium in Stafford County (Courtesy: Lisa Whipple)
  • Hail that fell in Pawnee Rock (Courtesy: Cynthia Gore)
  • Hail that fell in Larned in Pawnee County (Courtesy: Trish Bush)
  • Hail that fell in Pawnee County (Courtesy: Rocky Tauscher)
  • Storm east of Spearville (Courtesy: Greg Vierthaler)
  • Quarter size hail in LaCrosse (Courtesy: Alexander Adams)
  • Rozel as storm starting. (Courtesy: Deb Demine)
  • Storm rolling into Hays (Courtesy: Taevian Maupin Dabney)
  • Storm clouds north of Ellis (Courtesy: Jason Colby)
  • Lightning in Great Bend (Courtesy: Nick Demel)
  • Near Sanford in Pawnee County (Courtesy: Ken Engquist)
  • Storm clouds in Hoisington (Courtesy: Jeanie Rodie)
  • Mammatus clouds over Hays (Courtesy: Lu Barber)
  • Photos taken evening of April 6 as thunderstorms were in the area.  These clouds were over and east and southeast of Hays as storms were happening to the east. They appeared to be backing in against a westerly wind. Please feel free to use any or all as you see fit.
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Mammatus clouds near Hays (Courtesy: Ron Sherard)
  • Storm clouds east of Ness City (Courtesy: Scott Barb)
  • Storm clouds east of Ness City (Courtesy: Scott Barb)
  • Storm clouds east of Ness City (Courtesy: Scott Barb)

Kansas severe weather images submitted by KSN viewers.

