Live Now
Houston holds 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

Gallery: Work resumes on fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral

Photo Galleries

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
  • A box hangs from a crane at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    A box hangs from a crane at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault
    Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault
    Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault
  • A crane removes scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    A crane removes scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Workers remove scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers are lifted to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Workers are lifted to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers are lifted to Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Workers are lifted to Notre Dame cathedral, Monday, June 8, 2020 in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
  • Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Workers start removing the scaffolding at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Workers suspended from ropes will be lowered into the charred remains of scaffolding that melted atop Notre Dame when the cathedral went up in flames and begin the delicate job of dismantling the 200 tons of metal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

PARIS (AP) — Work has restarted in Paris’ fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday morning, workers began to dismantle scaffolding that had been in place before the April 2019 fire for previous restoration efforts on the old structure.

This current phase of work has been deemed highly dangerous because the scaffolding weighs over 200 tons and is thought to have melted together in areas because of the heat of the blaze.

Technicians will access the interior of the cathedral by rope to dismantle the 40,000 tubes one by one. This phase is expected to last three months.

President Emmanuel Macron announced a timeline of five years for the conservation work, a figure widely deemed unrealistic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories