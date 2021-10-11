Spooktacular pet photo contest

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press' first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the pollreleased Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.