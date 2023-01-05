WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

Sunsets:

Eastern Rush County on Jan. 31 (Courtesy: Mandy Charles)

Cimarron sunset on Jan. 26 (Courtesy: Lou Rohlman)

Hutchinson sunset on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: Joe Wicks)

Atwood sunset on Jan. 24 (Courtesy: Ken Ruda)

Atwood sunset on Jan. 19 (Courtesy: Ken Ruda)

Liberal sunset on Jan. 17 (Courtesy: Jim Plummer)

Hamilton County sunset on Jan. 15 (Courtesy: Ron Berglund)

Ark City sunset on Jan. 14/15 (Courtesy: Riley Gunneson)

Ark City sunset on Jan. 14/15 (Courtesy: Riley Gunneson)

Leoti sunset on Jan. 14 (Courtesy: Rachel Berning)

Leoti sunset on Jan. 14 (Courtesy: Rachel Berning)

Wichita sunset on Jan. 13 (Courtesy: Patricia Lutgen)

Wichita sunset on Jan. 13 (Courtesy: Patricia Lutgen)

Wichita sunset on Jan. 13 (Courtesy: Patricia Lutgen)

Atwood sunset on Jan. 13 (Courtesy: Ken Ruda)

Grant County sunset on Jan. 12 (Courtesy: Ron Berglund)

Western Barton County sunset on Jan. 11 (Courtesy: Mandy Charles)

Wellington sunset on Jan. 6 (Courtesy: Monica Kern)

Wilson Lake sunset on Jan 6 (Courtesy: Brian Steinle)

Wichita sunset on Jan. 5 (Courtesy: Aislynn Buckner)

Pawnee Rock sunset on Jan. 4 (Courtesy: Danette Unruh)

Albert sunset on Jan. 4 (Courtesy: Mandy Charles)

Albert sunset on Jan. 4 (Courtesy: Mandy Charles)

Sunrises:

Plainville sunrise taken around Jan. 30 (Courtesy: Lora Weigel)

Rook/Ellis County sunrise on Jan. 29 (Courtesy: Karen Sears)

Ellinwood sunrise on Jan. 27 (Courtesy: Alyvia Batchman)

Little Arkansas River sunrise on Jan. 26 (Courtesy: Andrew Blamires)

Garden City sunrise on Jan. 26 (Courtesy: Staci Hahn)

Derby sunrise on Jan. 26 (Courtesy: Nancy Giltner)

Little Arkansas River sunrise on Jan. 26 (Courtesy: KSN’s Samantha Boring)

Atwood sunrise on Jan. 20 (Courtesy: Ken Ruda)

Winfield Lake sunrise on Jan. 15 (Courtesy: Steve Current)

Wichita sunrise on Jan. 15 (Courtesy: Patricia Lutgen)

Wichita sunrise on Jan. 15 (Courtesy: Patricia Lutgen)

Garden City sunrise on Jan. 14 (Courtesy: Kelsey Estrada)

Ark City sunrise on Jan. 14/15 (Courtesy: Riley Gunneson)

Hugoton sunrise on Jan. 11 (Courtesy: Susan Smith)

Preston sunrise on Jan. 10 (Courtesy: Yvonne Mercer)

Preston sunrise on Jan. 10 (Courtesy: Yvonne Mercer)

Wichita sunrise on Jan. 1 (Courtesy: Aislynn Buckner)

Moon:

Moon seen from Syracuse on Jan. 31 (Courtesy: Ron Berglund)

High Park in Derby on Jan. 4 (Courtesy: Farha Lake)

Moon seen from Hamilton County on Jan. 6 (Courtesy: Ron Berglund)

Hoisington moon on Jan. 6 (Courtesy: Misty England)

Snow:

Snow in Kingman on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: Lynn Caywood)

Snow in Eureka on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: Trish Coon)

Snow in Eureka on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: Trish Coon)

Snow in Eureka on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: Trish Coon)

Kansas snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: B&B Ventures)

Kansas snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: B&B Ventures)

Kansas snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: B&B Ventures)

Kansas snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: B&B Ventures)

Kansas snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: B&B Ventures)

Kansas snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: B&B Ventures)

Garden City snow on Jan. 23 (Courtesy: Susan Wilson)

Belle Plaine snow on Jan. 25 (Courtesy: Randy Dunagan)

Garden City snow on Jan. 23 (Courtesy: Susan Wilson)

Garden City snow on Jan. 23 (Courtesy: Susan Wilson)

Snow in Bazine on Jan. 21 (Courtsy: Tonetta Stieben)

(Courtesy: Vicki Batchman)

Snow in Lenora on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Sabrina Richards)

Snow in Lenora on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Sabrina Richards)

Snow cows in Kingman on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Lexi Miller)

Snow cows in Kingman on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Lexi Miller)

Snow in Lenora on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Sabrina Richards)

Snow in Great Bend on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Chris and Kortney Traylor)

Snow in Oberlin on Jan. 3 (Courtesy: Diana Steinmetz)

Photos taken by Xenophon Smith:

The Keeper of the Plains in Wichita on Jan. 31 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Rolling Hills golf course on Jan. 24 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Augusta Lake sunset on Jan. 22 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Taken in Derby on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Taken in Derby on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Morning river ride in Derby on Jan. 20 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Morning river ride in Derby on Jan. 20 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Morning river ride in Derby on Jan. 20 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Wichita sunset near McConnell Air Force Base on Jan. 18 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunrise on Jan. 18 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunrise on Jan. 17 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunrise on Jan. 17 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby body of water on Jan. 16 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Kansas sunrise on Jan. 14 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Kansas sunrise on Jan. 14 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Kansas sunrise on Jan. 14 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Foggy Wichita river on Jan. 12 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset on Jan. 11 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Rolling Hills sunset on Jan. 10 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Flint Hills on Jan. 7 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)









Chiefs fans:

Chiefs snowman in Victoria on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Crystal Robben)

Chiefs snowman in Great Bend (Courtesy: Nicole Rodriguez)

Chiefs snowman in Great Bend (Courtesy: Nicole Rodriguez)

Chiefs snowmen on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Kerri Tuzicka)

Family rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 21 (Courtesy: Amanda Everard)

How do I submit photos?

To submit your photo(s), send it/them in an email to connect3news@ksn.com, along with where the photo was taken, the date it was taken, and your name.



Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.

Thank you for sharing!