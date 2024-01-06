WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

Freezing fog:

Freezing fog in Pierceville on Jan. 1, 2024 (Courtesy: Madelynn Bartos)

Jan. 5-6 snow system:

Scenery:

Belle Plaine snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Wendy Williams)

Wellington snow on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Marc Brugada)

Kingman snowfall on Jan. 5, 2023 (Courtesy: Tammy Miller)

Kingman snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Miller)

Andover snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Barry K. Pagel)

Old Oxford Mill snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Marty Capron)

Derby snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Terry Wilkinson)

Kingman snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Miller)

East Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Larisa Lawrence)

Newton snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Jackson)

Newton snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Jackson)

Newton snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Jackson)

Newton snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Jackson)

Windfield Memorial Park snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Steve Current)

Derby snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Doug Boren)

Kingman snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Tammy Miller)

Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)



Leavenworth snowfall aftermath on Jan. 6, 2024 (Courtesy: Danielle Coburn)

Leavenworth snowfall aftermath on Jan. 6, 2024 (Courtesy: Danielle Coburn)

Animals:

Wichita snow on Jan. 5, 2024. “Princess Leia in the igloo we made today” (Courtesy: Nirosha Senevirante)

Garden City snow on Jan. 5, 2024. “Here’s a winter photo of D2 wearing his doggie coat and boots. D2 is his name, stands for Dog #2” (Courtesy: Lou Rohlman of Garden City)

Wichita snowfall featuring a cat on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Sandy Keathley)

Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Wichita snowfall on Jan. 5, 2024 (Courtesy: Lynn Nash)

Squirrels getting a snack in Wichita on Jan. 6, 2024 (Courtesy: Ryan Heaton)

How do I submit photos?

To submit your photo(s), send it/them in an email to connect3news@ksn.com, along with where the photo was taken, the date it was taken, and your name.



Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.

Photos with little to no editing are preferred.

Where can I see my photos?

There are several places where we like to share our pictures:

Thank you for sharing!