WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

Sunrises:

Atwood sunrise on June 1 (Courtesy: Ken Ruda)

Rainbows:

Rainbow in Paradise, Kansas on June 1 (Courtesy: Deborah Maupin)

Rainbow in Paradise, Kansas on June 1 (Courtesy: Deborah Maupin)

How do I submit photos?

To submit your photo(s), send it/them in an email to connect3news@ksn.com, along with where the photo was taken, the date it was taken, and your name.



Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.

Where can I see my photos?

There are several places where we like to share our pictures:

Thank you for sharing!