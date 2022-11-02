WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

Goddard sunrise on Nov. 1 (Courtesy: Cathy Meadows)

Bird City sunrise on Nov. 2 (Courtesy: Adam Konrade)

Bird City sunrise on Nov. 2 (Courtesy: Adam Konrade)

Garden City sunrise on Nov. 2 (Courtesy: Laurie Whitehurst)

To submit your photos, send us an email at connect3news@ksn.com.

Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.

Tune into KSN News at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for our latest segment, Picture This, to see if your photo will be featured!