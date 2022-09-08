WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

The photos:

Larned storm clouds on Sept. 1 (Courtesy: Mara Ochoa)

Larned rainbow on Sept. 1 (Courtesy: Mara Ochoa)

Rainbow on Sept. 1 (Courtesy: Shelby Johnson)

Garden City night sky on Sept. 1 (Courtesy: Mayra Ochoa)

Butterfly on Sept. 2 (Courtesy: Lacey Rittgers)

Newton sun on Sept. 2 (Courtesy: Lacey Rittgers)

Morning clouds on Sept. 3 (Courtesy: Trudy Calloway)

Southwest Wichita sunset on Sept. 8 (Courtesy: Monica Ramierez)

To submit your photos, send us an email at connect3news@ksn.com.

Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.