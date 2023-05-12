WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Everyone is safe and accounted for after a car drives through a vacant building in east Wichita Friday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, around 3:30 p.m., they received a call of a car having driven into a building in the 8000 block of East Kellogg Drive.

Dispatch confirms that there were only two people involved, and they received little to no injuries.

Car drives through vacant building in the 8000 block of East Kellogg Drive Friday afternoon (KSN Photo)

At this time, it is unknown what caused the car to go through the building and what the damage estimate is.

KSN News will update this story online if more information becomes available.