WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is happening across Kansas on Monday, May 2. Part of that severe weather includes hail.

Below are reports of hail across the state:

5:55 p.m.

Argonia: Quarter size hail

4:38 p.m.

5 N Bloom: Golf ball size hail

3:07 p.m.

Kingsdown: Quarter size hail

5 N Bucklin: Golf ball size hail

Hail that fell in Bucklin (Courtesy: Derek Bevan)

Hail that fell in Bucklin (Courtesy: Derek Bevan)

This article will be updated as we receive new reports.

Want to send in your pictures of hail? Click the “Submit Photo or Video” button below: