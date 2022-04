KANSAS (KSNW) – Severe storms hit Kansas beginning Thursday night and continue to damage the state. Many areas saw hail and damaging winds, some saw damaging tornados.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has even issued a State of Emergency Disaster Declaration for the state just before 9 p.m., activating the disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan.

Storm clouds

