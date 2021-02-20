Pipe bursts at temporary women’s shelter, nearly 40 impacted

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nearly 40 women were relocated from the temporary women’s shelter in the former 316 Hotel following a water pipe burst late Friday night. “We have been working around the clock to address the issue and fix the pipes, clean up the area so we can make sure that we continue to serve folks in Wichita who need help,” said Bill Williams, President and CEO of HumanKind.

Williams said the first floor of the facility was flooded following the burst. “I think everyone is handling it really, really well and adjusting with it. It’s just unfortunate,” added Williams. “We really appreciate all the support we’ve received from the community, because it’s an added challenge that we face, and it’s certainly an added expense.”

Williams said the recent winter weather played a role in the burst. “We’ve been through this bitter cold cold spell over the last 10 days, and we have experienced some challenges. As a result of that, we’ve had three pipes burst in different buildings on our campus affecting individuals that we serve every day.”

Williams hopes all the women will be back at the temporary shelter as soon as Monday.

“We’re just incredibly grateful and thankful for the community for how they’ve already supported us, and we want them to know that we appreciate that support, and they keep to continue to supporting us as we deal with some of these challenges.”