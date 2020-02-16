Plane crash injures one person in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County 911 dispatchers say one person suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed near West 85th Street North and North Seneca Street.
Dispatchers say the crash happened around 3 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unknown at the time as well as how many people were on the plane.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene.
