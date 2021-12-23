Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

AUBURN, California (KTXL) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof, surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive shows wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, the only person on the plane. Then the pilot was taken to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.