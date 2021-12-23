Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

AUBURN, California (KTXL) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof, surrounded by downed branches.

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, the only person on the plane. Then the pilot was taken to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

