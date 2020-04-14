Plans will continue for 2020 Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Events scheduled for the next several months at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson are canceled or postponed, except for the Kansas State Fair.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic cancelling events like the Mennonite Relief Sale, various horse shows and Trucks, Taps and Tunes, state fair staff are staying in touch with their governing bodies and planning for the fair in September.

Kansas State Fair released a statement saying in part, ” The production of an event the size and scope of the Fair – which draws an average 340,000 people annually along with 600 commercial exhibitors and thousands of competitors – requires the year-round efforts of our hardworking team. Our team is currently working to make this year’s Fair great. Those efforts must continue if we are to present the quality event that Kansans expect and deserve – a time-honored tradition that has spanned 107 uninterrupted years.”

Officials add they are closely monitoring the outbreak and new information daily, following recommendations of the state of Kansas, the city of Hutchinson and the international fair association.

Just this week, the fair announced the Christian pop group “Newsboys” will play the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand.

This year’s fair, themed “Celebrate All Things Kansas” is scheduled for September 11-20.