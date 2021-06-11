Plant an extra row, feed the hungry in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In the program’s 21st year, K-State Research and Extension is encouraging local gardener to add an extra row to their gardens to take part in “Plant a Row for the Hungry.”

By planting an extra row, local gardeners can donate fresh produce to help low-income and senior residents in Sedgwick County. Common Ground Producers & Growers Inc. collects and distributes the produce.

Gardeners with extra produce can drop it off at the following locations:

Augusta Ace Home Center, 316 W. 7 th Ave. (Augusta) (produce donated locally in Augusta)

Ave. (Augusta) (produce donated locally in Augusta) Brady Nursery, 11200 W. Kellogg

Hillside Nursery, 2200 S. Hillside

Hillside Feed and Seed, 1805 S. Hillside

Johnson’s Garden Centers, 6225 E. Shadybrook and 2707 W. 13 th

Valley Feed & Seed, 1903 S. Meridian

Woodard Mercantile, 4160 N. Maize Rd. (Maize), and 1313 E. US-54 (Andover)

Wednesday afternoons and Thursday mornings are recommended for drop off to ensure peak freshness.