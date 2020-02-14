Plumber shares tips on protecting pipes from freezing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita metro is in for a bitter cold night with temps dropping dangerously low. The freezing weather could cause concern for many homeowners.

The frigid temperatures Wednesday night made for a busy Thursday for plumber Patrick Dillman, owner of 3D Plumbing, Electric, Heating & Air who said his company responded to several calls of frozen pipes and even some bursting.

“We had a call this morning where they had a pipe burst. it was actually relatively accessible under their crawl space but it was still 700 dollars,” said Dillman.

Dillman offers these tips to protect your pipes and avoid a hefty repair bill.

Turn on your faucet and leave it at a slow trickle.

“So as long as the water is moving it’s not going to want to freeze. You’ll want to leave it running in the middle position because the hot water will actually freeze faster than the cold water,”said Dillman.

Leave the cabinet doors open to allow the warm air to circulate.

“That actually allows the warm air to get into the cabinet where the pipes are, where the valves are,” said Dillman.

If you think your pipes have frozen, you should immediately turn off the main water supply.

“Because you don’t want that pipe to thaw out and have full pressure behind it, it will cause a flood,” said Dillman.

As you protect your pipes from freezing, you’ll also want to make sure your heating system is up to par so it won’t fail you when you need it the most.

“As long as you keep your furnace filter changed every 30 days as it’s recommended or any time that it’s dirty that really. goes a long way in keeping your furnace working properly,” said Dillman.