Police: 1 killed after shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say one person is dead after a shooting near Boston and Oliver.

Police are on scene investigating but few details have been provided at this time.

KSN has a crew on the scene working to gather details. We have been in touch with police and are waiting to hear back.

This comes on the heels of another deadly weekend in Wichita. Elbert Costello, Jr., 22, was killed in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning. A 24-year-old man was also shot and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police said that shooting was gang-related.

