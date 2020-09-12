Police are on the scene of a standoff at Arrowhead Stadium

News

by: WDAF

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Police are currently on the scene of an operation 100, a term used for standoff or hostage situations, with an armed party in the parking lot of Arrowhead stadium.

Officers were called to the stadium around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning to investigate a man who was armed with a gun. When they arrived they were told the man had taken shots at employees.

After making sure that no one was injured officers made contact with the suspect and they currently have him contained in the southeast parking lot of the complex.

Negotiators at the scene and talking with the armed suspect and trying to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.

All entrances to the stadium are closed, but the streets around the complex remain open.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories