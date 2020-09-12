Police are on the scene of a standoff at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Police are currently on the scene of an operation 100, a term used for standoff or hostage situations, with an armed party in the parking lot of Arrowhead stadium.

Officers were called to the stadium around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning to investigate a man who was armed with a gun. When they arrived they were told the man had taken shots at employees.

After making sure that no one was injured officers made contact with the suspect and they currently have him contained in the southeast parking lot of the complex.

Negotiators at the scene and talking with the armed suspect and trying to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion.

All entrances to the stadium are closed, but the streets around the complex remain open.

