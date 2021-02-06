Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to the murder of Wichita teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the felony murder stemming from a shooting that killed a Wichita teen.

On Saturday, WPD identified the victim as 14-year-old Jesus Fernandez.

Around 1 pm on Friday, officers responded to a walk-in shooting call at St. Francis Hospital. Upon arrival, officers contacted Fernandez, who was in critical condition. Fernandez was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

WPD also reached out to a 15-year-old male who had been shot. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed the 17-year-old man set up an illegal drug deal at Schell Park and asked the 15-year-old for a ride. Fernandez was riding along with the 15-year-old.

The three arrived at Schell Park in a vehicle. While there, two suspects approached their vehicle and began discussing the illegal drug transaction. One suspect then pulled out a handgun, fired multiple shots, and took the illegal drugs. Both suspects then fled on foot.

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsey explained, “I do have significant concerns about the increase that we’ve been seeing in gun violence. I implore community members and parents to get more engaged in their kid’s lives and do everything you can to help us turn these numbers around.”

WPD says this investigation is still ongoing.