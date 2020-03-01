Police arrest man in deadly weekend Kansas City shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in a popular Kansas City entertainment district that killed one person and injured four others.
Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said 25-year-old Devon L. Carter has been charged with armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Prosecutors said the shooting appeared to be related to an earlier altercation that took place inside a Westport nightclub.
Police said a gunman fired shots from a white sport utility vehicle traveling in the Westport district in midtown Kansas City, Missouri.
