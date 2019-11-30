Police arrest suspect in early morning homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department arrested a suspect from an early morning shooting that sent two Augusta men to the hospital, where one of the victims later died.

The shooting occurred around 5:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Main street near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old suspect was with two men when an altercation between the three transpired.

At some point, the suspect drew a weapon and fired at both men. An unidentified male victim, 25-years-old, was shot in the arm. This victim was able to take himself to the hospital, where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The second male was also struck by one of the suspect’s bullets. The 24-year-old-male was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died of his injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Wichita Police Department.

Wichita Police Department says the men knew each other, and this was not a random incident.

The names of the suspect and victims have not yet been released.