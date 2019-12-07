Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A fugitive suspect in a recent homicide investigation is in police custody after ramming a squad car and fleeing on foot into a shopping center to evade police

The Wichita Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Chevy Jones of Wichita on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, obstruct, and outstanding warrants.

Jones’ arrest stems from a shooting that fatally wounded 31-year-old Robert Junior of Wichita. Tuesday, officers responded to an EMS call where they located Junior, who sustained gunshot wounds to his body. Junior later died of his injuries.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team officers were working to locate Jones in the area of the River Walk Apartments near South Broadway and East Marion Road regarding the criminal homicide investigation and outstanding warrants.

Officers saw Jones getting into a 2002 Grand Marquis in a parking lot at the apartments. Officers approached Jones to make an arrest when he attempted to elude them by quickly accelerating in the vehicle and slammed into a WPD Lieutenant’s squad car.

Jones then fled the scene on foot and was arrested inside of Walmart at Pawnee and Broadway by off-duty Wichita Police officers. He was found to have a handgun.

The Lieutenant in the squad car sustained minor non-life-threating injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and released

Jones possibly ingested narcotics and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, treated, and released. “He complained of ingesting some narcotics, so he is just being examined,” said Sergeant Dan Harty Wichita Police Department, following Jones’ arrest.

