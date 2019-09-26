Police arrest three men in connection to a party brawl

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)– Three people were arrested in connection to a fight that broke out in a party on Sunday, Sept. 22 on 159 Monument Road.

According to police a 42-year-old male received serious head injuries during an altercation with other party attendees. The 42-year-old male was then taken by a family member to the 1600 block of Jayhawk Dr., in Atchison, where they then called police about the incident.

EMS transported the injured man to a local Atchison hospital. He was later transferred to a Kansas City hospital where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigations for help with the investigation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25 KBI arrested 44-year-old Scott A. Vandeloo on 1712 Prairie View Rd. in Platte City, Mo. Vandeloo was arrested for aggravated battery and booked into Platte County Jail.

Around 7 p.m. Brian Spillman Jr. ,22, was arrested for aggravated battery after surrendering at the intersection of Mineral Point Rd. and Monument Rd. in Doniphan County.

30-year-old Mathew Scherer was arrest for aggravated battery when he surrendered at the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office.

Both Spillman and Scherer were booked into the Leavenworth County Jail.

