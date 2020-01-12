Police arrest Wichita man on suspicion of child abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –The Wichita Police Department arrested 25-year-old Brietan Rader, of Wichita, on suspicion of child abuse, child endangerment, and several other drug-related charges.

Crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of West 13th street North on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

When Police arrived they found a 9-month-old baby girl with serious injuries.

Police tell KSN that an investigation was initiated because of an incident that happened inside the apartment complex, eventually leading to the arrest Rader.

A 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl were placed in police protective custody.

During the investigation officers discovered a marijuana grow operation inside the apartment.

The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

