Police asking for help after four Wichita businesses are burglarized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Burglars hit four Wichita businesses within about 90 minutes early Thursday morning. First someone broke into a restaurant on West Douglas. Soon after three vape shops were targeted.

Mr. Nice Guy’s E-Juice Etc. in the 6100 block of West Central was the second of three hit. Wichita Police said they have no suspects but the store’s surveillance shows two suspects trying to break the glass on the front door. This was around 5:25 a.m. Thursday.

“A couple individuals showed up and tried to break into the store,” said Kelli Arnold, Manager at Mr. Nice Guy’s E-Juice Etc.

But they never made it pass the door. Arnold said nothing was stolen only a broken door that will cost about $500 to replace. It’s a small price to what it could have been.

“We’re really thankful that all it was was some simple property damage that will be quick and easy for us to fix,”said Kelli Arnold, Manager at Mr. Nice Guy’s E-Juice Etc.

The store wasn’t the only one hit. Police say E-Cigz Shop in the 700 block of North Mt. Carmel had money and vape products stolen. Then thieves stole the cash drawer from CBD Kratom Superstore in the 7300 block of West Central. All three stores hit in a span of about an hour and a half. All within about four miles of each other. Police aren’t yet sure if they’re related.

Arnold said she’s frustrated with the mess.

“People feel like vape shops are really easy target,” said Arnold.

And she sends this message to whomever did this.

“There’s really no point you learn you’re not going to get in this one and hopefully this will be the end of it,” said Arnold.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.