Police: Body is that of man in Silver Alert

News

Sumner Glen Fields

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A body found Wednesday evening, Oct. 9 is that of a man who was reported missing several days before.

Sumner “Glen” Fields, 61, was last seen Oct. 2. Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert to help find Fields.

Fields was found dead on 19th Street in south Fayetteville on property owned by the University of Arkansas.

The cause of death continues to be investigated.

