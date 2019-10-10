Police: Body is that of man in Silver Alert

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A body found Wednesday evening, Oct. 9 is that of a man who was reported missing several days before.

Sumner “Glen” Fields, 61, was last seen Oct. 2. Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert to help find Fields.

Fields was found dead on 19th Street in south Fayetteville on property owned by the University of Arkansas.

The cause of death continues to be investigated.