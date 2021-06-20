Wichita police provide update on Saturday’s officer-involved shooting, officer’s condition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department held a briefing Sunday regarding the officer-involved shooting that took place late Saturday.

A WPD captain said the officer, who was shot multiple times on Saturday and taken to the hospital in critical condition, has a long road to recovery. The captain told KSN News the officer has been with the department for five years.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers said they responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 500 block of W. Carlyle to check on a 32-year-old woman at the home. Officers received information that the woman may be in danger, was yelling for help, and that her 13-year-old daughter was scared.

Upon arrival, two officers contacted the victim and her daughter at the home. The woman reported a physical disturbance with her boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, and that she believed he left.

His vehicle was at the home, so officers began checking the home and property for the suspect to ensure the victim and her daughter were safe.

While doing so, police said the two officers found Hodge seated in a detached shed in the backyard, armed with a rifle. They said Hodge ran toward the officers and fired multiple shots from the rifle. The officers took cover and alerted other officers over the radio that shots had been fired.

Multiple officers arrived on the scene to assist. Police said Hodge was in the backyard of the home, striking one WPD officer multiple times. The injured officer fired multiple times in return. Other officers then pulled him to safety.

Officers began life-saving measures and placed him into a police vehicle and took him to the hospital.

Police said Hodge then began shooting from the backyard toward officers arriving on Gold Street.

A WPD sergeant took cover behind a patrol vehicle when the vehicle was shot multiple times. Officers began utilizing suppressive fire to stop the suspect from firing at them so that the WPD sergeant could move to a safe location.

They said Hodge continued to fire at officers as he moved toward the front of his home. At the front of the home, officers saw Hodge with his rifle to his shoulder. That’s when they say an officer fired one shot and hit Hodge.

Officers moved Hodge him to a safe location and began providing life-saving measures.

Other officers continued to check the property to make sure there was no more danger to the community.

Hodge died at the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed Hodge fired 18 times toward officers. They say gunfire struck one patrol vehicle and three homes.

Multiple officers fired multiple times during the incident.

During the investigation, a loaded handgun was found in the detached shed, and detectives learned that Hodge had suffered from a mental health crisis before and had previously made statements of wanting to be killed by police.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is the standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The WPD has requested the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to provide accountability and transparency.