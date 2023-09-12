WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police chase that ended in a crash near the county line between Butler and Sedgwick Counties critically injured one person Tuesday afternoon.

Butler County Dispatch told KSN the chase started at 2:45 p.m. at Butler Road and SW 60th Street after Flock cameras found a stolen vehicle.

Dispatch said that the chase ended near the intersection of 159th Street and Kellogg. One person received critical injuries.

There is a road closure on 159th Street from Kellogg to Central.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

