1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Graham County - USD 281 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oberlin - USD 294 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Police: Fire at Kansas college started by boiling candle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a fire at a Kansas community college apartment started by boiling a candle.

The Wichita Eagle reports emergency responders were called at around 7 p.m. Sunday to an apartment fire on the campus of the Garden City Community College.

Police say firefighters extinguished the flames in a kitchen area after college staff had been unable to put it out.

The investigation found the resident had boiled a candle in a pot of water on the stove, which caught fire to the stove and surrounding area. The resident forgot the candle was on the stove when he left the apartment.

No residents were in the building at the time.

An adjacent apartment complex was evacuated as a precaution. The passerby’s minor injuries were treated at the scene by paramedics.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories