Police hunt for woman who dragged a sheriff’s deputy with vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police on the manhunt for woman who injured a sheriff’s deputy after evading a traffic stop.

Wichita Police say that a woman, identified as Melissa Heinzman, was stopped by a deputy for a routine traffic stop westbound on 21st street west just before 4 p.m.

The deputy discovered that Heinzman had several arrest warrants and asked the woman to step out of the car.

The suspect allegedly attempted to drive away. The deputy tried to stop the woman but ended up attached to the vehicle in some capacity by their officer equipment and became stuck to the vehicle.

The sheriff’s deputy was dragged about 100 feet before being able to disengage from the vehicle.

The deputy has been take to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the location of this person is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 1.800.874.6449

Wichita Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911.



You can also visit Crime Stoppers and clicking the “submit a tip“ icon.

You can also download the app for Apple and Android devices.