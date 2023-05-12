HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Hutchinson neighborhood.

Hutchinson Police were called to the 1500 block of West 12th Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the report of a man shooting a gun outside. Someone called the police reporting at least three to five shots being fired in the area.

Officers heard an additional shot when they arrived in the neighborhood. Police say after they set up a perimeter, they saw a man come out of a house from the direction the shots were believed to have come from.

Police detained the man. The department says the Emergency Response Team was sent inside the home to clear it because of initial uncertainty about what was happening.

Police say they discovered that the house allegedly had been illegally hooked up to natural gas and water.

The alleged suspect was booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm and theft of services. He has since bonded out.

KSN News is not identifying the man unless he is formally charged with a crime.