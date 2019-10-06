Police ID man shot to death overnight in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka have identified a man killed in an overnight shooting.

Topeka police say in a news release that officers were called to a northeast Topeka neighborhood around 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of gunshots. Arriving officers found a man, later identified as 45-year-old Teddy Kleiner of Topeka, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Kleiner was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No arrests had been reported by early Saturday afternoon, and police asked anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers..

