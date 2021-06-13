Police identify victim in Saturday’s deadly hit-and-run

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified Matthew
Golden, 43, of Wichita as the victim of Saturday night’s fatal hit-and-run.

Police say the incident happened just before midnight near the 3400 block of South Hydraulic. Officers reported seeing two motorcycles involved in a crash. The officers stopped to tend to the riders and requested assistance from EMS. Golden was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other rider, a 36-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the motorcycles were traveling Northbound on Hydraulic when they attempted to go around a vehicle that was also moving Northbound on Hydraulic. As they tried to do so, one of the motorcycles made contact with the car, which caused both motorcycles to crash. The other involved vehicle left the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories