WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff near W 2nd St N and N Meridian Ave at the 100 block of S. Gordon St., located near downtown Wichita has been resolved, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

Wichita police say that a verbal confrontation, stemming from a mental health crisis, occurred on Thursday afternoon. Because it was not criminal in nature, no extra details about the negotiations between police and the person were disclosed.

Police say there was a concern that the person suffering from the mental health crisis had a firearm, which is what prompted the extra police presence.

Reports of the standoff came in just after 4 p.m.







In the meantime, law enforcement asks the public to avoid the area.