Police investigate sexual assault case in Hays park

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hays Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened Monday, Dec. 16, near Massey Park on 17th and Allen.

According to the Hays Police Department, a young girl had been talking to a young man on social media and agreed to meet him at the park.

Police say the suspect allegedly restrained the victim and began to sexually assault her. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim ran from the park with another female and then called the police.

The suspect is still at large and is being described as a white male about 6-foot-tall, medium/athletic build, short brown hair, and a beard. The suspect was reportedly wearing jeans and a dark hoodie. A possible blue vehicle may have been driven by the suspect.

If you have any information about the case you can call the Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1011

