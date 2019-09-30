Police investigate a shooting in the Dodge City area

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW)– A 20-year-old man was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach Sunday.

Police say they were initially dispatched to The Reserves at Cimarron Valley Apartments on 2804 6 Ave. for a noise complaint.

When police arrived at the scene officers attempted to make contact with individuals inside the complex’s welcome center, but people refused to open the door.

Around four in the morning police were dispatched back to the apartment complex with reports that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found out that the 20-year-old was taken to a hospital and later transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, where he is in stable condition.

During the police investigation, officers were able to identify a potential suspect involved in the shooting.

