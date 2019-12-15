Police investigate Augusta stabbing

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Augusta Police department is investigating a stabbing that left two Augusta residents in the hospital.
This happened Saturday around 12:20 p.m.
A 59-year-old- woman is in critical condition while 58-year old man sustained serious injuries. Police say one of the victims was found with multiple stab wounds.
Both of the residents were taken to Wesley Medical Center.
Officers placed a 28-year-old suspect in custody.
