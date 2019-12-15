Police investigate fatal shooting in southeast Kansas town

Breaking News
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in the small southeastern Kansas town of Independence.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks, of Coffeyville, Kansas, was shot Saturday evening while walking along Main Street around 6 p.m.

Independence has about 9,500 residents and it is located about 175 miles (about 281 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Kansas.

Witnesses told police that Meeks and a man were walking when an unknown person fired gunshots from a car and fled.

The man who was with Meeks also ran after the shooting. Meeks died at the scene of the shooting.

