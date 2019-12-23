Police investigate homicide at Southwestern College

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Winfield Police Department is investigating a shooting turned homicide after a 32-year-old man died while being treated at a Wichita hospital, according to the Winfield Police Department.

On December 18, police were dispatched to the Honor Apartments at Southwestern College for reports of shots fired.

While investigating, police were able to find out that Gabriel Luna was a resident at the apartment complex.

Luna was then transported to the emergency room at William Newton Memorial Hospital, his injuries were significant enough for him to be transported by air to a Wichita hospital.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

If anyone has information on the shooting contact the Winfield Police Department at (620)221-5555 or Cowley County Crime Stoppers at either 221-7777.

