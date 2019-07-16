Police investigating death in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police say an elderly woman was found unresponsive in her home, saying a disturbance might have happened before EMS arrived.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a statement to the press officers responded to a call for EMS in the 2700 block of East 10th Street around 6:15 Monday evening.

At the scene, officers were “made aware of a possible disturbance” in the home. Inside, they found an unresponsive woman who police believe to be in her 70s.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wheeler said another man and woman were inside the home.

He said the investigation is in its early stages and the circumstances of what occurred are “currently unknown.”

An update will come once the facts of the case are determined, according to the statement.